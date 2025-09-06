Seven candidates are in the running for the vacant seat in the Town of LaSalle as the deadline closes.
Interested candidates had until 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 5 to file their nomination papers.
On Sept. 8, a certified list of candidates will be released to the public.
Voting will open to LaSalle residents on Oct. 10 at 10 a.m. and will run through to Oct. 20 at 8 p.m.
The byelection will be held using internet voting.
LaSalle council voted at the end of May to hold a byelection to fill the council seat left vacant following the passing of Sue Desjarlais in April.
Those running include:
- Mike Seguin: The 65-year-old is a retired superintendent with the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board. Along with serving on the board, he's also served as president of LaSalle Minor Hockey and the music director of the Windsor Optimist Youth Band for 43 years.
- Brandon Meloche: The 25-year-old has lived in LaSalle his entire life and has had a passion for politics since he was a teen. He studied political science at the University of Windsor and has a Master of Business Administration. Currently, he's an accountant at a local bank.
- Kate Paddon: The 49-year-old was planning to run in the 2026 municipal election, but decided to throw her name in the hat when the byelection was announced. She has lived in LaSalle for 18-years and has a past in advertising.
- Tory McKay: McKay, a long-time LaSalle resident, was born in Sarnia where she started her business, Tory McKay Property Management, 20 years ago and expanded to Windsor. She is a mother of two and grandmother to five.
- Robbie Durling: The 19-year-old is a life-long LaSalle resident and is currently a business administration student at St. Clair College.
- Brad Krewench: Krewench ran in the 2022 municipal election and was the runner up. He's a senior product designer, and has been a member of the military for 22 years. He also runs two non-profit organizations.
- Robert Moore: Moore is married father of two, and has lived in LaSalle for more than 20 years. He is a former volunteer firefighter and current 32 year employee with Stellantis, and is getting ready for retirement.