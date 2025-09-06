Seven candidates are in the running for the vacant seat in the Town of LaSalle as the deadline closes.

Interested candidates had until 2 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 5 to file their nomination papers.

On Sept. 8, a certified list of candidates will be released to the public.

Voting will open to LaSalle residents on Oct. 10 at 10 a.m. and will run through to Oct. 20 at 8 p.m.

The byelection will be held using internet voting.

LaSalle council voted at the end of May to hold a byelection to fill the council seat left vacant following the passing of Sue Desjarlais in April.

Those running include: