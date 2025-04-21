A member of LaSalle Town Council has passed away following a health-related illness.

In a social media posting, the town announced Councillor Sue Desjarlais died Monday.

While she did not reveal the exact cause of death, LaSalle Mayor Crystal Meloche says Desjarlais had been sick for some time, but it progressed quicker than anyone expected, and they weren't prepared for this outcome at this time.

Meloche says Sue was a very passionate and dedicated person.

"She cared a lot about the town, about the people who lived in it, and really about the community as a whole," she says. "She was involved in so many different organizations, even outside the town of LaSalle. She really had a big heart and really cared and wanted to see the community thrive and do better."

A release Monday from the town states, "Councillor Desjarlais was a dedicated and compassionate public servant who served our community with unwavering integrity, generosity, and care. Her passing is a tremendous loss not only to the council but to the entire LaSalle community."

The release goes on to say, "She will be remembered with great respect, gratitude, and affection."

First elected to LaSalle Town Council in 2006, Councillor Desjarlais served the town for nearly 20 years.

Along with serving on council, Desjarlais was also active with several organizations, including as a board member of the John R. Park Homestead and a member of the Rotary Club of Windsor-Roseland, and she was a long-time supporter of Community Living Essex County, where she once held the role of board president.

Mayor Meloche says Sue loved what she did and loved being part of the town.

"One thing you can say about Sue is she cared a lot about the town, but she cared even more about her family and friends. So our heart goes out to her family and friends. She was extremely proud of her son, and I know this has to be truly difficult on them at this time," she says.

Flags at all municipal buildings will be lowered to half-staff in her honour, and further details regarding memorial arrangements will be shared as they become available.

Town council has a regular meeting scheduled for Tuesday, April 22.

Members of the council will meet ahead of time to discuss ways to honour her.

As for how the seat will be filled going forward, that discussion has yet to take place.