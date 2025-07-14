Two people have officially filed their nomination papers to run in a byelection to fill the vacant town council seat in LaSalle.

The nomination period officially opened July 9 to fill the seat left vacant following the passing of Sue Desjarlais on April 21.

55-year-old Chris Matis, who retired in 2019 after 30 years with the LaSalle Police Service, has filed his nomination papers, saying he just loves being involved in the town.

Matis says after spending a lot on big projects that have dipped into the town's reserves, he'd like to see those built back up and focus on lowering property taxes.

"We've got a huge undertaking with the skate park, which was roughly a $9 million project, and now we have annual costs associated with that. I would like to see if we can find ways to increase revenues and cut spending," he says.

Matis says he believes in the town and calls it a great place to raise a family.

"I've watched this town go from 5,000 people to over 30,000. I just love being involved in the town, and I think I have some great ideas, and I would just like to see it grow as a great municipality going forward," he says.

65-year-old Mike Seguin, a retired superintendent with the Windsor-Essex Catholic District School Board, is also seeking the seat.

Along with serving the board, he's also served as president of LaSalle Minor Hockey and the music director of the Windsor Optimist Youth Band for 43 years.

Seguin says he's been going door-to-door already to hear what people are saying.

"Certainly, I would be an advocate for doing whatever we can to keep the budget as low as we can but also to maintain the priorities of a community as far as services, etc.," he says.

Seguin says he also believes in having different things for people to do in the community and engagement.

"The council has done a very good job with the Vollmer Recreation Centre and continues to expand services to provide good active living and healthy active living. So, I would like to help promote those kinds of ideals," he says.

Those interested in running in the byelection have until 2 p.m. on Sept. 5 to file to become a candidate.

On Sept. 8, a certified list of candidates will be released to the public.

After that, voting will open to LaSalle residents on Oct. 10 at 10 a.m. and will run through to Oct. 20 at 8 p.m.

The byelection will be held using internet voting.

The cost of the by-election is expected to be around $100,000.