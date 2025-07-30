Seven individuals have now come forward to run in the LaSalle byelection being held this fall.

Tory McKay filed her nomination papers to be listed on the ballot this October.

McKay, a long-time LaSalle resident, was born in Sarnia where she started her business, Tory McKay Property Management, 20 years ago and expanded to Windsor.

The mother of two and grandmother to five says she's not a politician but has been involved in canvassing for other political figures since as young as nine years old.

"I'm not going in as a politician, I'm going in as working for and serving the residents. It's not just about me, it's about them. I'm not a politician, and that's key on my platform is to say, you know, I'm just someone there that has a lot of financial experience to help," McKay said.

McKay said she will focus her priorities on support strategic development that keeps LaSalle vibrant including the development of LaSalle Landing Waterfront.

"More importantly is being a business woman, is drawing in and having an open door policy and eliminating as much red tape for people to develop the waterfront outside money coming in, and then of course that helps our tax base," she said.

McKay said if elected she would work tirelessly for the community.

"I don't take on anything unless I know that I can be an advantage for whatever cause I'm taking on, that's just the type of person I am," McKay said.

Those interested in running will have until 2 p.m. on September 5 to file to become a candidate.

Voting will open to LaSalle residents on October 10 at 10 a.m. and will run through to October 20 at 8 p.m.

The byelection will be held using internet voting.

-With files from AM800's Meagan Delaurier