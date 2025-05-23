The runner up in the last municipal election in the Town of LaSalle says he's interested in the vacant seat.

Brad Krewench ran in the 2022 municipal election, and was just over 500 ballots short of making it on council.

LaSalle council will be presented with a number of options during their meeting next week to discuss how to fill the seat.

The seat was declared vacant earlier this month by council following the passing of longtime councillor Sue Desjarlais.

Council will be presented with options such as holding a byelection, or appointing someone - the options include appointing the runner up from the pervious election, which would be Krewench, or a direct appointment by council.

Krewench says he is interested in the seat and believes he would be a good fit for council if they decide to take that route.

He says he's learned a lot over the years.

"I've been designing for the last 24 years, I've been in the military for the last 22 years working with children in the cadet program, and I run two successful non-profit organizations right now. And I thought all of those skills that I've learnt over those many years would help me to fill the role in the council position with the Town of LaSalle."

Krewench says he wants to be an advocate for the community.

"I've always thought that the people that sit on council should be the voice of the members of the community, and that's what I really want to bring to the table. I want to make sure that when things are happening in certain areas of the town that those members of the community know what's happening."

He says regardless of who fills the seat - they have big shoes to fill.

"I've personally known Sue for a while, she helped me out with some issues with my own property and the whole bit. I know she had a very big heart for everybody in LaSalle, so whoever gets the chance to fill that seat is going to have some big shoes to fill, that's for sure."

Desjarlais passed away on April 21 from an undisclosed illness.

She served the town for nearly 20 years after she was first elected to council in 2006.

Council will meet on Tuesday, May 27 at 6 p.m.