Another nominee in the race for the vacant seat in LaSalle.

The Town of LaSalle now has seven interested candidates in the byelection since the nomination period opened on July 9.

Kate Paddon has filed her nomination papers.

The 49-year-old says she was planning on running in the 2026 municipal election, but decided to throw her name in the hat when council announced the byelection following the passing of long-time councillor Sue Desjarlais in April.

Paddon says she's lived in LaSalle for 18-years and has a past in advertising.

She says residents are worried about the tax levy.

"I'm hoping to be able to help find ways, efficiencies to really reduce the burden on the taxpayer. I know tax cuts are probably not very realistic, but I think that we can really look into becoming fiscally responsible, and finding efficiencies to help mitigate the increased rise in taxes here."

Paddon says she can use her advertising background as a councillor.

"I look forward to having the opportunity to use those skills to help promote our town to people that want to come and visit, and make LaSalle a destination versus just a stop along the way. I think we have some opportunities with some of the newer things that have been added to the community, like LaSalle Loop for example, to really get people to come and stay, and enjoy our space."

She says she was planning on running next year.

"I've always looked at municipal politics as something that I've been interested in, and finally my life is settled enough that I'm able to provide the right amount of commitment that I believe a job such as this entails."

Paddon says she will begin door-knocking and speaking with residents in the coming weeks.

Interested candidates will have until September 5 to officially file their paperwork.

Voting will open to LaSalle residents on October 10 at 10 a.m. and will run through to October 20 at 8 p.m.

The byelection will be held using internet voting.