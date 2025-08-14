Eight people have now come forward to run in the LaSalle byelection being held this fall.

Rob Moore filed his papers this week.

The married father of two has lived in LaSalle for more than 20 years, is a former volunteer firefighter and current 32 year employee with Stellantis, getting ready for retirement.

He said he remains active in the community.

"I was in charge of running Sparky's Toy Drive for six years, helped with Goodfellows, it's almost 20 years now I've been helping with Goodfellows, now it's our own LaSalle paper that we're doing. Fishing derby with LaSalle, and for 26 years I'd been the head track and field coach at Sandwich Secondary School. Had the opportunity and blessed with coaching thousand of kids in the Town of LaSalle," Moore said.

Moore said one of his priorities he would focus on if elected is to seek out government grants.

"I know the Town of LaSalle has been left out of those government grants for a long time now, and I want to know why it's happening. I think that there's government grants that we could go after to lower the tax burden on our taxpayers," he said.

Some of the key issues he would like to tackle include gathering public insight about safety, streamline the red tape to bring more businesses into town, all while keeping the small town feel of LaSalle, and improving the riverfront.

"Maybe opening more mom and pop shops with like a boardwalk there so people can come down there, have restaurants, coffee shops, ice cream, that could be used all year that they can have a big courtyard in the middle and people can sit out there and enjoy themselves, walk around to the new ice that they're putting in in the wintertime with their coffee and hot chocolate," Moore said.

Sept. 5 at 2 p.m. is the deadline to file to run in the byelection.

Voting will open to LaSalle residents on Oct. 10 at 10 a.m. and will run through to Oct. 20 at 8 p.m.

The byelection will be held using internet voting.