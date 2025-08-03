Robbie Durling is now one of seven individuals so far running in the LaSalle byelection being held this fall.

The life long LaSalle resident filed his nomination papers to be listed on the ballot this October.

Durling said he is currently a business administration student at St. Clair College.

He was considering running in the upcoming 2026 municipal election, but decided to throw his hat in the ring now.

"I'm hard working, I'm extremely dedicated and though I'm only 19 years of age, this is that I'm taking very seriously and I want to represent the LaSalle residents, and I hope that they'll put their faith in me to get the job done for them," Durling said.

Durling said he has experience through his studies.

"I've been involved in a lot of school politics whether at my high school of St. Thomas of Villanova, and now as current St. Clair College business student, I'm also involved in the athletic association there, so this is another kind of avenue, I guess I could say this is something that I've wanted to do for quite some time and just help my community in this really important leadership role," Durling said.

Durling said his platform includes a number of priorities such as finding ways to alleviate traffic congestion, engaging the community more, and spending appropriately.

"There's been a lot of large capital projects that have taken place in the last couple years where they're extremely expensive and it puts obviously a burden on our tax payers, so if elected, something I would I want to do is make sure that we're allocating the right resources to the things that residents most critically need, like infrastructure, policing, fire, those sorts of things," Durling said.

Sept. 5 at 2 p.m. is the deadline to file to run in the byelection.

Voting will open to LaSalle residents on Oct. 10 at 10 a.m. and will run through to Oct. 20 at 8 p.m.

The byelection will be held using internet voting.