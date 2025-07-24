Another interested nominee has filed his paperwork in the LaSalle byelection.

Brandon Meloche filed to be listed on the ballot this October.

Council voted in favour to hold a byelection to fill the seat left vacant following the passing of councillor Sue Desjarlais on April 21.

The 25-year-old says he has lived in LaSalle his entire life and has had a passion for politics since he was a teen.

Meloche has previously worked in a range of service jobs and worked at a bank. He studied political science at the University of Windsor and has a Master of Business Administration. Currently, he's an accountant.

Meloche says he waited a bit before applying.

"I spoke to my family, I spoke to the people who love me most, we discussed it at some length, and after it was discussed and I determined it was the proper step then I decided to throw my hat in the ring."

He says he has some concerns around housing, infrastructure, and debt.

"We as town have taken out quite a bit of debt over the past seven years, which has been used to finance some construction projects. And while infrastructure investment is always good, it's generally a better idea to spend within ones means as any one of my neighbours does when balancing their own checkbooks so to speak."

Meloche says he will campaign soon.

"I plan to amass a good sized core group of volunteers to assist me in door knocking and literature engagement. And I would also welcome any opportunities to dialogue with other candidates and discuss our perhaps different or nuance approaches to what the town needs moving forward."

So far, five individuals have filed their nomination papers for the byelection.

Those interested in running will have until 2 p.m. on September 5 to file to become a candidate.

Voting will open to LaSalle residents on October 10 at 10 a.m. and will run through to October 20 at 8 p.m.

The byelection will be held using internet voting.