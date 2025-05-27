LaSalle residents are heading to the polls one year early.

LaSalle council voted Tuesday night to hold a byelection to fill the council seat left vacant following the passing of Sue Desjarlais last month.

Council voted in favour of the byelection, rather than three suggested options to appoint a new councillor.

The cost of a byelection is expected to cost around $100,000, and will be held in October, with the new member being sworn in a week later.

The new member would serve until the next municipal election on October 26, 2026.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.