A second attempt to merge the LaSalle Minor Hockey Association (LMHA) and Windsor Minor Hockey Association (WMHA) has failed for a second time.

The first attempt took place back in April after 53 per cent of membership voted in favour, however the vote did not meet the required threshold of two-thirds majority in order to move forward.

The two clubs reopened talks in July , with information sessions held and then votes were cast over the past two weekends .

According to both boards, 70 per cent of WMHA membership voted in favour, however 58 per cent of LaSalle's members rejected the proposal.

"We're disappointed," said Windsor's president Kipp Van Kuren. "We've put a lot work into the proposed merger, and this is our second attempt and I felt that we were on the right track. I'm quite happy with the turnout for Windsor minor, but yes, this is a lot of work to have it fail."

He says prior to this vote the association spent more time speaking with house league families.

"The house league families really saw the benefit what the association could be if we had had the successful merger, larger pool of players, larger amount of teams to play against, just a better experience overall. So I think the house league families really saw the benefits and that was the difference for us."

He says it's now time to put the merger talks aside.

"I'm sure that we are going to get lots of questions about you will attempt to merger in the future? Or will somebody be reaching out to you? At this point, Windsor minor is focused solely on our current program in providing the best experience for our members."

They clubs were attempting to be merged starting the 2025-26 season.

Van Kuren thanked everyone on both boards for their hard work and countless hours putting the proposal and vote together.