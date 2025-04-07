For the second time in three days, a jewelry store inside Tecumseh Mall has been the target of a robbery.

Shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday, officers received a report of an attempted smash-and-grab robbery.

Police say a man, wearing a black face covering and black clothing, entered the store and allegedly used a weapon to attempt to smash a glass display case.

When the glass did not break, the suspect fled the scene and was seen by witnesses entering a 2001 silver Chrysler Sebring parked outside the mall.

Police are turning to the public for help identifying a suspect.

The suspect vehicle was found unoccupied in the 2600 block of Meadowbrook Lane and seized as part of the ongoing investigation.

Residents and business owners with dashcam or surveillance footage, particularly those who reside in the 2600 block of Meadowbrook Lane and the 7600 block of Tecumseh Road East, are asked to check for video evidence between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830.