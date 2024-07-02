LaSalle Minor Hockey Association (LMHA) and Windsor Minor Hockey Association (WMHA) are going to reopen merger talks.

The previous attempt failed in April , after 53 percent of membership voted in favour, however the vote did not meet the required threshold of two-thirds majority in order to move forward.



Kipp Van Kuren, president, WMHA points to the successful merger vote of Amherstburg Minor Hockey Association and Erie North Shore Minor Hockey as one of the reasons to try again.

"We knew these things were coming but we couldn't use that as definitive reasons for why it's important that we get this merger done between Windsor and LaSalle. But now that this has happened, we feel that with the information that we have now, plus what we learned from our first attempt, that we should be able to get this passed."



Van Kuren says based on feedback going forward, they need to make the information sessions more accessible.



"Maybe on nights where we don't have families running from rink to rink, maybe can we do online zoom calls or something along those lines to allow more members to get into those meetings so that they can understand what it is that we're trying to achieve."



Don Durham, president, LMHA says his membership also had concerns with the previous vote.



"We're better equipped now with the information within the county to answer those questions and alleviate any of the concerns."



Van Kuren says they would like to get the vote done before start of November, because if approved they still need to apply to the Ontario Minor Hockey Association for their approval and if they miss the deadline, the merger would be pushed back another year.



They are attempting to be merged starting the 2025-26 season.

