Charges have been laid in connection with an intimate partner violence investigation in Tecumseh.

On Friday, April 4, at 1:10 p.m., members of the Essex County Ontario Provincial Police investigated an intimate partner complaint.

As a result of the investigation, a 45-year-old of Tecumseh has been charged under the Criminal Code with two counts of spousal assault, two counts of failure to comply with a release order, and one count of uttering threats-cause death or bodily harm-spousal.

The OPP will not release names to protect the identity of the victims.

Victims of domestic violence are not alone. If you or someone you know needs support, there are local resources available to help. One organization you can contact is Victim Services of Windsor Essex County at 519-723-2711.

The OPP can be contacted at any time at 1-888-310-1122 or, in case of an emergency, at 9-1-1.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or leave an anonymous online tip at www.catchcrooks.com, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.