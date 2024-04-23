For the time being, the proposed merger between the Windsor Minor Hockey Association and LaSalle Minor Hockey Association is not moving forward.

Online voting at both organizations took place between April 15 and April 22.



Officials report that although the motion passed, with 53% in favour to 47% opposed with one abstention, the vote didn't meet the required threshold of 2/3 majority vote in order to move forward.



A number of public information sessions were held over the past two months about the potential merger of the two hockey associations.



Both associations thanked everyone who participated in the information sessions and the voting process.



The LMHA and WMHA will now move forward with the status quo as they prepare for the 2024-2025 season.

