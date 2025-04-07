One person is facing multiple charges in connection with a crash in Lakeshore.

Just after 3 p.m. on Friday, April 4, OPP officers were called to a crash on County Road 42 westbound on the ramp to Highway 401.

As a result of an investigation, a 20-year-old Stoney Point man was arrested and is facing eight charges, including two impaired driving-related charges, two counts of failure to comply with a probation order, and possession of a Schedule II substance for the purpose of trafficking.

The driver was also issued a 90-day Administrative Driver's License Suspension (ADLS) and his vehicle was impounded for seven days.