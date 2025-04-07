The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit (WECHU) and CK Public Health are both reporting new possible measles exposure points.

WECHU states anyone who visited the emergency department at Erie Shores HealthCare, 194 Talbot Street West in Leamington from Thursday April 3 at 8:35 a.m. to Friday April 4 at 12:20 a.m. may have been exposed.

WECHU asks anyone who visited the location on the identified dates to monitor themselves for symptoms of measles for up to 21 days from the date of exposure. Individuals can contact a healthcare provider to review their immunity status.

CK Public Health states anyone who visited the Tilbury Walk-In Clinic, 15 Mill Street East in Tilbury on Friday April 4 from 2:15 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. may have been exposed to measles.

If you were present during that timeframe and are not up-to date with your vaccinations, you're asked to call CK Public Health at 519-352-7270 ext. 5902.