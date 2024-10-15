LaSalle Minor Hockey Association (LMHA) and Windsor Minor Hockey Association (WMHA) have scheduled dates to hold a vote on the proposed merger between the two hockey clubs .

This marks the second attempt this year after a vote held in April failed. 53 percent of membership voted in favour, however the vote did not meet the required threshold of two-thirds majority in order to move forward.



One more joint information session is scheduled prior to the vote and will take take online via Zoom on Thursday evening.



In person voting will held over two weekends starting Oct. 19 & 20 and Oct. 26 & 27:

-Adie Knox 8am-4pm

-Capri Arena 8am-4pm

-Central Park Athletics 1pm-6pm

Online voting will take place starting Oct. 26, at 12:01 a.m. through Oct. 27, at 11:59 p.m.



If the merger is approved, an application will need to be submitted to the Ontario Minor Hockey Association for approval.



They are attempting to be merged starting the 2025-26 season.

