The City of Windsor has announced the locations for the next set of red light cameras.

The cameras will be installed this spring at ten more intersections across Windsor, bringing the total number of cameras to 20, including three intersections along Lauzon Parkway.

Ward 8 city councillor Gary Kaschak told AM800's The Dan MacDonald Show that everyone sems in too much of a hurry and going a little too fast.

"In my ward where four of these cameras are going, they've really opened up the east end. Tecumseh Road to Jefferson to Lauzon is a six-lane road with brand new pavement. It's built to move a little bit with speed," he says.

New red light cameras will be installed in the following intersections:

1. Lauzon Parkway at Tecumseh Road East

2. Provincial Road at Walker Road

3. Lauzon Parkway at Forest Glade Drive

4. Central Avenue at North Service Road/Temple Drive

5. Northwood Street at Dominion Boulevard

6. Labelle Street at Dominion Boulevard

7. Tecumseh Road East at Pillette Road

8. Lauzon Line at Lauzon Parkway

9. Wyandotte Street West at Crawford Avenue

10. Tecumseh Road East at Jefferson Boulevard

The locations were selected based on collision data provided by the Windsor Police Service and an examination by the city's vendor that installs the cameras, targeting areas where the data shows a high number of side-impact collisions.

The goals of red light cameras are to change driver behaviour, reduce angled collisions, and increase safety.

Kaschak says they went through data to determine the key intersections, high-accident intersections, problem intersections, and high-speed intersections.

"When you get to an intersection like Jefferson and Tecumseh, Lauzon Parkway and Tecumseh, or Lauzon Parkway and Forest Glade Drive, everybody seems to be in a hurry going through those intersections," he says. "Remember to get a red light ticket; you've got to totally go through the red light. You've got to be behind the stop bar, the white painted stop bar at an intersection, when that light is red."

If a driver is caught running a red light under the program, a $325 ticket will be issued.

Kaschak says the red light cameras and the tickets are really about public safety, not a cash grab.

"Yes, there is a cash amount attached to that, but as I said, if you don't blow a red light or run a red light totally, you're never going to get that ticket, so you won't have to have that cash allotment coming out of your pocket," he says.

The City of Windsor's first red light camera system was activated on January 1, 2022, with a total of 10 systems coming online by the end of February 2022.

Red Light Camera systems are already in place at the following intersections:

1. Wyandotte Street East at Goyeau Street

2. Wyandotte Street at Ouellette Avenue

3. Howard Avenue at the E.C. Row eastbound off-ramp

4. University Avenue West at Crawford Avenue

5. McHugh Street at Clover Avenue

6. Giles Boulevard at Ouellette Avenue

7. Seminole Street at Central Avenue

8. Erie Street East at Goyeau Street

9. Huron Church Road at Tecumseh Road West

10. Eugenie Street East at McDougall Avenue