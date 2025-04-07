One woman has been charged with impaired driving after a truck crashed into a fence in Windsor.

Shortly before 11 a.m. on Saturday, officers responded to a single-vehicle collision in East Riverside.

Witnesses reported seeing a grey pickup truck strike a wooden fence in the 1200 block of Enfield Court before the driver got out and ran away.

Officers quickly located a female a short distance from the scene.

When officers spoke with the suspect, they detected an odour of an alcoholic beverage on her breath and observed several other signs of impairment.

A 40-year-old woman was arrested and transported to police headquarters, where she failed a breath test.

No one was injured because of the crash; however, property damage is estimated at $3,000.

The suspect is charged with impaired operation of a conveyance and impaired operation of a conveyance with a blood alcohol concentration exceeding the legal limit.