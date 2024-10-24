The Windsor Spitfires are on the attack again tonight.

The Spits are coming off a 4-1 win against the Attack in Owen Sound on Saturday evening, and will now welcome them to home ice tonight.

Windsor continues to dominate the league, sitting in first place overall with a 8-1-1 record and 17 points, while the Attack sit in 17th with a 3-5-1-1 record on the season.

On Tuesday, the Spitfires were ranked 6th in the country on the CHL Top-10 Rankings list - moving up three spots from the week prior.

Captain Liam Greentree continues to lead the league in points this season with 23 overall in nine games, with six goals, 17 assists.

Goalie Joey Costanzo has been a force for the Spits with eight wins, and a 0.932 save percentage - the second highest in the league.

Those attending the game tonight are reminded to bring your aviator glasses for the themed 'Top Gun' night. The entire game presentation will be Top Gun themed - celebrating the Tom Cruise movies.

Puck-drop for tonight's game is set for 7:05 p.m., with the AM800 pre-game show with Steve Bell getting underway at 6:50 p.m.