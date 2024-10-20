The Windsor Spitfires were on the road in Owen Sound Saturday night.

It was deja vu from the night before as the Spits downed the Attack 4-1.



That's three wins in a row now following Friday's 4-1 win in Guelph and Monday's Thanksgiving 5-2 victory over Oshawa.



The Spitfires are back in action on Thursday when they welcome the Attack to the WFCU Centre.



Puck-drop is set for 7:05 p.m., with the pre-game show with Steve Bell underway at 6:50 p.m. on AM800.



It's also Taylor Swift night, and those in attendance have a chance to win a pair of concert tickets to see pop superstar in Toronto.

