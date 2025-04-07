The Ontario Special Investigations Unit is investigating a collision involving a Windsor police cruiser and a male cyclist.

According to the SIU, the incident took place Sunday afternoon in the area of Glengarry Avenue and Assumption Street.

The SIU says an officer was en route to a call for service when the collision occurred.

A 46-year-old cyclist was taken to hospital, where he was diagnosed with serious, non-life-threatening injuries.

The SIU says three investigators, one forensic investigator and one collision reconstructionist have been assigned to the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the SIU.