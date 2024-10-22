The Windsor Spitfires continue to climb the CHL Top-10 Rankings.

The Spits are up three spots this week and are now ranked 6th in Canada.

They went 2-0 this past weekend knocking off Guelph on the road Friday night and picking up another road win Saturday night in Owen Sound.

Windsor is now 8-1-1 on the season and sit atop of the OHL with 17 points.

The Moncton Wildcats are still ranked number one in the country followed by the Rimouski Océanic.

Other OHL teams ranked include the Brampton Steelheads, London Knights and Niagara IceDogs.

The Spitfires on back on the ice Thursday night when they welcome the Owen Sound Attack to the WFCU Centre.