Soccer fans came together to celebrate with a block party in downtown Windsor on Sunday.

The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association (DWBIA) closed down a section of Ouellette Avenue as a giant screen showed both the Euro Cup and COPA America Finals .



The 100 block of Ouellette Avenue, between Pitt Street and Riverside Drive, was closed to traffic and Ward 3 councillor Renaldo Agostino says roughly 2,500 people cycled through the area during the day.



"A lot of kids, a lot of families, a lot of people. The force was strong with the Columbian fans that night, and you know a lot of Messi fans. It was great all around. Great event and what made it better was all the beautiful weather we had."



He says the atmosphere was electric.



"To see all these people that were there, probably for the first time. New Canadians, new Windsorites."



He says one of the greatest things about Canada is how multi-cultural we are.



"To see all these great fans, all these great Argentinians, and Columbians, people downtown you could tell, live here now and Canada is their home, but they get to celebrate their countries and they get to celebrate their heritage, and seeing that is just phenomenal."



This latest block party was among several others held last month for the NHL Stanley Cup Final .



Agostino says to tune in to The Morning Drive at 8:10 a.m. Tuesday for the next block party announcement.

