BERLIN - Spain has won a record fourth European Championship title after Mikel Oyarzabal's 86th-minute goal clinched a 2-1 victory as England's painful decades-long wait for a major trophy goes on.

Oyarzabal slid in to poke home Marc Cucurella's cross just when the game at Berlin's Olympiastadion seemed destined for extra time after the latest show of resilience by England at the tournament.



Substitute Cole Palmer equalized for England in the 73rd minute to cancel out Nico Williams' opener in the 47th from 17-year-old winger Lamine Yamal's pass.

