Windsorites who gathered in downtown Windsor to watch the deciding game of the NHL Stanley Cup Final went home disappointed Monday evening.

A watch party, held just outside of the Bull and Barrel on Ouellette Avenue, saw dozens of people watching the deciding Game 7 between the Florida Panthers and the Edmonton Oilers.

Despite being a tied game, 1-1, for majority of the match, the Panthers scored in the second period and the Oilers were unable to come back.

Florida won the game 2-1, winning their first ever Stanley Cup.

Allisia attended the watch party and says it was disappointing to see the loss for the Oilers.

"I've been following Edmonton basically since Toronto got knocked out, so, it's pretty disappointing because I was going for them pretty much the whole time."



She says despite the loss it was still a great atmosphere.



"It's nice to see everybody in the community coming together, and a lot of people across Canada coming together and supporting one team. It's really nice to see."

Raz watched the whole game at the Bull and Barrel and says it was a disappointing loss for Canada as a whole.

"I don't like it. We can't win this Cup anymore it seems like."

Fabio Costante, ward 2 city councillor, attended and says despite the loss, it was fun.

"It's been really good. I've been seeing a lot of police officers, a lot of patrols, and a lot of people just having fun. The weather was perfect, so you can't ask for a better night."

A Canadian team hasn't won the Stanley Cup since 1993.

The Oilers came back after trailing 3-0 in the series, forcing Game 7.