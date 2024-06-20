The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association (DWBIA) will hold another free block party in the core on Friday night for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final.

A watch party was held on Jun. 13 for Game 3 which saw over one hundred people come out to Pitt Street to watch the Edmonton Oilers face-off against the Florida Panthers



Friday night's party will take place in a new location.



A giant 19-foot LED television will be setup on University Avenue in front of Craft Heads Brewing Company and Turbo Espresso Bar with the street closed off to traffic from Ouellette Avenue to Pelissier Street.



Ward 3 councillor Renaldo Agostino says getting last-minute approval from the city was not a problem.



"This is really a big part of strengthening the core and doing fun things downtown, to bring people downtown, from the BIA's perspective, we want to show them off and help as many different businesses as we can."



The Edmonton Oilers fended off elimination by beating the Florida Panthers 4-3 in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final on Tuesday night.



Agostino says you can feel the momentum in the air.



"This is the beauty of sport. Just when you think everything is over and the nail is in the coffin, things changes, and with that change comes momentum and with that momentum comes publicity, comes energy, comes excitement, and I think that everybody is pretty excited to see the Oilers making a big comeback here."



He says Oilers captain Connor McDavid and the team are representing the entire country.



"Windsor's a big part of this country and for Windsor to get behind the Oilers, that's a big deal. I know there's local ties to the Panthers too but you know this is Canada. This is our team, this is our representative in the Stanley Cup Finals and a chance to bring the cup home. So let's get out there and support Game 6 downtown Windsor Friday night."



Puck-drop in Edmonton is set for 8 p.m. Friday night.

