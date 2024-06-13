The Downtown Windsor Business Improvement Association (DWBIA) held a free block party in the core Thursday night for Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final.

A giant 19-foot LED television was set up on Pitt Street East in front of Panache, La Guardia Italian Restaurant, and On a Roll Sushi & Slider, with the road closed between Goyeau Street and Ouellette Avenue.



Around 60 people were on hand at the 8:20 p.m. puck-drop time to watch the Edmonton Oilers face-off against the Florida Panthers.

"I love seeing the street all closed off," said Lauren Toth who showed up to root on the Oilers. "Everyone having some drinks, beautiful weather, having a good time," she added.



Justin Begley also showed up to root for the Canadian team.



He was hopeful the Oilers could turns things around after being down 2-0 in the final going into game 3.



"So with their home crowd I think that they'll be able to do it. Home advantage is definitely good."

When it came to the possibility of hosting another watch party for game 4, DWBIA chair Chris MacLeod said it was up to how well the Oilers performed.



"You know if people are out and they're having a great time and if Edmonton can pull it off tonight, then I think we'll be talking about doing game 4."



Should a game 4 watch party go ahead, the plan would be to have it in another downtown location.



Ward 3 councillor Renaldo Agostino says every single business has expressed interest in being involved.



"We want to spread the love and that's what important here. We want to not only activate the community and them out here for something great, Canadian, but we also want to show as much love to our membership as we possibly can. That's why we want to move it around."



As the night went on, MacLeod said the amount of people in attendence had doubled, with all three patios full and the restaurants needing to bring out extra tables on the street.

