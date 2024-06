The Edmonton Oilers survived another day to force game six in the Stanley Cup Final.

The Oilers won 5-3 in game five against the Panthers in Florida Tuesday night, with captain Connor McDavid becoming the first player in NHL history to record a three-point period in consecutive Stanley Cup Final games.



Florida still leads the final series 3-2.



Game six will shift back to Edmonton on Friday night. Puck-drop is set for 8 p.m.