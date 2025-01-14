A local member of provincial Parliament is alarmed over recent Windsor police stats which revealed an increase in calls related to intimate partner violence (IPV).

In 2024, 1,987 assault cases were recorded by Windsor police.

41 per cent of all the assault cases were related to IPV , an increase of 3.7 per cent over 2023.

Windsor West Ontario NDP MPP Lisa Gretzky says those numbers are alarming.

"If the government was really taking it seriously then they would make the declaration as the Renfrew County Coroners inquest had suggested. It's not my idea, it's their idea, there's been other reports that have said it needs to be named for what it is, an epidemic."

Gretzky introduced Bill 173 last year, calling upon the Progressive Conservative government to declare IPV an epidemic.

The government supported the bill, but stopped short of actually declaring it, and it was sent to committee following second reading.

She says she is concerned over the possibility of an early election.

"There is a great risk that that bill is going to not make it through that committee, they're not going to make the declaration and then essentially the bill dies, so then we would have to start all over again once a new government is formed."

Gretzky called upon the Ford government to immediately declare IPV an epidemic, and implement resources for the community.

"Whether that is into transitional housing. We have Hiatus House, [who] is being forced to fundraise for transitional housing for women and children fleeing violence. We have shelters that are well over capacity and are turning women and children away, and ultimately those people go back the abusive partner. We have women that are dying as this government plays games with it."