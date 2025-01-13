The Windsor Police Service is reporting a 13.7 per cent increase in crimes against people in 2024, driven in part by cases of intimate partner violence.

Deputy Chief Jason Crowley says 30 per cent of all of the crimes against people are related to intimate partner violence.

In all, 3,218 crimes against people were reported in Windsor and Amherstburg last year, 387 more cases than in 2023.

Crimes against people include assaults, sexual violations, threats, and harassment.

In 2024, 1,987 assault cases were recorded by Windsor police.

Crowley says 41 per cent of all the assault cases were related to IPV, an increase of 3.7 per cent over 2023.

He says their business is public safety and they want people to feel safe.

"It's a very big concern for the Windsor police, which is why we've put such a priority on response to try and combat that," he says.

"We are bound and determined to work with our partners to respond to these issues, really what is the result of underlying social problems and social issues that the police just cannot do alone," he says. "We are really relying on our partners to have a multi-pronged response to this, and that includes us thinking out of the box and doing things differently."

In September 2024, the Windsor Police Service announced a pilot project to provide immediate support to victims of intimate partner violence.

Windsor Regional Hospital, Hiatus House, and Family Services Windsor-Essex have joined police in the pilot project that involves having social workers available to provide immediate, on-site support in cases where intimate partner violence has been identified.

Under the program, officers will respond to calls for service, and specially trained social workers will then be called in to provide in-person trauma support, safety planning, and ongoing care to the victims.

Intimate partner violence can occur in any type of relationship and can include physical abuse, criminal harassment, sexual assault, financial exploitation, and coercive control.