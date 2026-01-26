Windsor Police have confirmed that remains found in northern Ontario are that of a 37-year old man who went missing last summer.

David Pavao was reported missing on August 14, 2025.

The Major Crime Unit launched an investigation following Pavao's disappearance, and in the weeks that followed, investigators conducted multiple searches throughout Windsor and Essex County.

Windsor Police also worked with the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) to conduct searches in other Ontario jurisdictions.

In October 2025, OPP officers located human remains near Black River-Matheson Township, which is approximately an hour east of Timmins.

Following analysis by the Centre of Forensic Sciences, the remains were identified as David Pavao.

The identification of Pavao's remains follows the arrest of five individuals in connection with the homicide.

On October 15, 2025, 54-year-old Shane Ladouceur was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and indecent interference with a deceased body, and 49-year-old Marie Christine Hannah was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to murder, and indecent interference with a deceased body.

On October 20, 2025, 61-year-old Ronald Holman, was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to murder, indecent interference with a deceased body.

On October 23, 2025, 27-year-old Colin Lusk, was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, and indecent interference with a deceased body.

On October 31, 2025, 40-year-old Jason Vincent Smith, was arrested and charged with accessory after the fact to murder, indecent interference with a deceased body, mischief under $5,000, and failure to comply with a release order.