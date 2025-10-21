Windsor police have arrested a third suspect and issued an arrest warrant for fourth in connection with the murder of 37-year-old David Pavao.

61-year-old Ronald Holman was arrested Monday for accessory after the fact to murder and indecent interference with a deceased body.

Police have also issued an arrest warrant for 40-year-old Jason Vincent Smith, who is wanted for accessory after the fact to murder and indecent interference with a deceased body.

Smith is described as approximately 6’0” tall and 180 lbs, with a light complexion, medium build, brown hair, and hazel eyes.

Investigators also continue to search for a person of interest known only as "Colin." Colin is described as a white male in his late 20s, approximately 5’10” tall, with a flower or rose tattoo on the back of his hand. He is known to frequent Windsor’s west end and downtown areas.

Last week, two suspects were charged . 54-year-old Shane Ladouceur was charged with first-degree murder and 49-year-old Marie Christine Hannah was charged with accessory after the fact to murder and indecent interference with a deceased body.

Pavao was reported missing in August 2025 .

Numerous searches were conducted across the region and police reported the search had moved to northern Ontario.

While assisting Windsor police, provincial police conducted a search about an hour east of Timmins and located human remains.

Police confirmed the remains were connected to the ongoing Pavao investigation . However, the remains have not yet been formally identified.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Jason Smith or Colin is urged to contact the Windsor Police Service Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.