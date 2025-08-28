Windsor Police need help from the public in locating two missing people.

Police are trying to locate 37-year-old David Pavao and 41-year-old Ashley Campbell.

Both Pavao and Campbell were last seen on August 13. Police state they are concerned for their wellbeing.

Pavao is described as a black man with a light complexion, approximately 5'9'' tall with a medium build. He has tattoos on both arms.

Campbell is described as a white woman, approximately 5'3'' tall with a slender build. She has tattoos on her left hand, arm, neck and face.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Windsor Police.