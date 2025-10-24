A fourth suspect has been arrested in connection with the murder of 37-year-old David Pavao.

Windsor Police state that 27-year-old Colin Lusk has been arrested and charged.

On Thursday, Oct. 23, shortly after 3 p.m., officers arrested Lusk in the 3300 block of Sandwich Street. He's been charged with first degree murder, and indecent interference with a deceased body.

Investigators continue to search for a fifth suspect believed to be involved.

40-year-old Jason Vincent Smith is wanted for accessory after the fact to murder and indecent interference with a deceased body.

Smith is described as approximately 6'0'' tall and 180 lbs, with a light complexion, medium build, brown hair, and hazel eyes.

Three suspects have been arrested and charged in relation to the case, including 61-year-old Ronald Holman, 54-year-old Shane Ladouceur, and 49-year-old Marie Christine Hannah.

Pavao was reported missing in August 2025 and numerous searches were conducted across the region and in northern Ontario.

Provincial Police conducted a search about an hour east of Timmins and located human remains which were confirmed to be connected to the ongoing Pavao investigation.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Jason Vincent Smith is urged to contact Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.