Windsor police say a fifth suspect has been arrested in connection with the death of 37-year-old David Pavao.

40-year-old Jason Vincent Smith was arrested Friday afternoon at a residence in the 1600 block of Drouillard Road.

Smith has been charged with accessory after the fact to murder, indecent interference with a deceased body, mischief under $5,000, failure to comply with a release order.

Four other suspects have been arrested and charged in relation to the case, including, 27-year-old Colin Lusk, 49-year-old Marie Christine Hannah, 54-year-old Shane Ladouceur, and 61-year-old Ronald Holman.

Lusk and Ladouceur were both charged with first-degree murder.

Since going missing in August, numerous searches were conducted for Pavao, including in northern Ontario.

On Oct. 17, human remains in connection with the ongoing David Pavao murder investigation were discovered by OPP about an hour east of Timmins.

Last month, a spokesperson for the Windsor Police Service confirmed to AM800 News the remains had not been formally identified yet. They noted that a public statement will be issued after they receive confirmation.