Human remains linked an the ongoing homicide investigation have been found in Northern Ontario. Windsor police and OPP have confirmed the remains are in connection to the ongoing investigation into the disappearance and murder of 37-year-old David Pavao.

OPP confirmed human remains were found near Bourkes Road, south of the Black River-Matheson Township, which is approximately an hour east of Timmins.

The remains were found on Friday after crews conducted a search in support of Windsor police.

Two suspects were charged in connection with Pavao's death earlier this week.

Investigators believe Pavao died in a home in Windsor at 1057 Felix Ave., which remains under forensic examination.

Police announced Friday that they were looking for a third suspect .

-With files from CTV Windsor's Kate Otterbein