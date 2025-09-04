Windsor police officers are searching the ditches of several roads in the Kingsville area as part of an investigation to locate a 37-year-old Windsor man.

David Pavao was last seen on August 14 in the 1000 block of Brock Street in the city's west end.

During a news conference Thursday in Kingsville, Staff Sgt. Joe Faddoul says it's unusual for Pavao to not have been heard from for this long.

"Speaking with the family, this is extremely unusual. He usually will go a few days without talking to them but never an extended period of time such as this," he says.

New information has led police to search the ditches along a stretch of Albuna Townline, Road 11 from Highway 77 to Graham Side Road, and Mersea Road 10 from Highway 77 to Graham Side Road.

The exact information that led police to the Kingsville area is not being released.

Police are still treating the investigation as a missing persons case with concern for Pavao's safety.

Faddoul says at this time it would be irresponsible to say if police suspect foul play.

"Out of an abundance of caution, we will do our due diligence to make sure if foul play has occurred that this investigation is run properly," he says.

While Kingsville is under the jurisdiction of the Ontario Provincial Police, Windsor police notified OPP ahead of time about the search.

Officers are only searching the ditches and are not searching anyone's property at this time, but Major Crime Investigators will be trying to speak with homeowners along the areas they're searching.

Pavao is described as a Black male with a light complexion, approximately 5'9" tall with a medium build. He has tattoos on both arms.

He is known to police before this search.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830.