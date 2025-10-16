Two suspects have been charged in connection with the murder of a man who went missing over two months ago.

The Windsor Police Major Crimes Unit launched an investigation after receiving a missing person report for 37-year-old David Pavao, who was last seen in the early morning hours of August 14.

In the following weeks, multiple searches occurred across Windsor and Essex County, and investigators conducted interviews with witnesses.

While Pavao's remains have not yet been recovered, investigators concluded that he was killed on or around August 14.

Shortly after 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 15, officers located and arrested two suspects at a home in the 1000 block of Felix Avenue.

54-year-old Shane Ladouceur has been charged with first-degree murder, while 49-year-old Marie Christine Hannah has been charged with being an accessory after the fact to murder and indecent interference with a deceased body.

This remains an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Windsor Police or Crime Stoppers.