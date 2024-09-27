The plan to revitalize and improve downtown Windsor continues with a weekend event coming to the downtown core.

'Fall in Love With Downtown Windsor' starts Friday Sept. 27, and will feature a milestone anniversary celebration for a downtown business, day market and night markets, live music and more.



The weekend of events and experiences ties into the City of Windsor's 'Strengthen the Core' plan , aimed at revitalizing and improving safety downtown.



Speaking on AM800's The Shift, ward 3 councillor Renaldo Agostino says businesses in the core are starting to step up with ideas, following other recent events.



"It all comes back to having that strengthening the core committee that I go to and say 'hey guys, I want to do this, this, this and this', and they just all look at me and say 'good idea, let's do it', so it all comes together and this is a big one for us."



The weekend begins at Loose Goose RestoPub, who are celebrating 15 years of business in the core, with live music from Fake Low, exclusive merchandise giveaways, and a special throwback food-and-drinks menu.



Saturday kicks off with the Downtown Famers' Market from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., and then the Downtown Windsor Night Market from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., both along Pelissier Street between Wyandotte Street West & Park Street.



Capping Saturday night off with a free concert from the Windsor Symphony Orchestra (WSO) on the main level of the Pelissier Street Parking Garage, conducted by Maestro Robert Franz.



Agostino says all of the events compliment each other.



"People are going to come for the farmers' market during the day, stick around for the night market later on in the evening and then be able to catch that free performance by the symphony, and very special announcement from mayor Dilkens."



He says the announcement will be surrounding significant investment in arts and culture in downtown.



Agostino says events like these are giving reasons for the public to come downtown.



"Once they get there, they say 'oh wow, I haven't been down here forever, doesn't this look great. It's clean, there's so much going on here, or hey maybe there's a vacant space, I had a business idea, let me call the councillor, might be able to hook something up'."

