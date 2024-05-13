Windsor city council has approved spending over $3.2 million to support a plan to revitalize and improve safety in downtown Windsor.

Following a near seven hour debate during Monday's meeting, council voted unanimously to approve the Strengthen the Core - Downtown Windsor Revitalization plan.



Because the plan wasn't included in the Operating Budget approved earlier this year, councillors had to vote for or against the required budgetary increases identified, $3,239,878, for the immediate action strategy part of the plan as part of a budget amendment process.



The in-year budget amendment to the 2024 approved Operating Budget will result in an additional 0.70% increase to the overall tax levy, which will now increase to 4.61 per cent.



The city would also spend $1 million, previously approved, to add lighting, additional surveillance, and the relocation of benches, bringing the total cost of the plan to over $4.2 million.



Mayor Drew Dilkens announced the plan April 23 after months of public surveys and consultations with stakeholders and the public to address concerns related to the city centre.



The plan features seven proposed initial action items focused on creating safe streets, enforcing property standards, seeking improved wrap-around programs for vulnerable community members, incentives to bring more businesses downtown, and a improved promotion of the core.



Elements of the plan include incentives for developers to convert existing buildings into residential units, increasing financial penalties for unkempt properties, and exploring the creation of short-term city-funded incentives to stimulate the activation of current vacant commercial spaces.



One element includes a request for almost $1.4 million to add 12 more officers to the Windsor Police City Central Patrol Team to address drug use and disorderly conduct while working with health and social services, along with discouraging loitering and panhandling on medians and in front of empty storefronts and residential buildings in the downtown core.



There would also be $217,000 in funding requested to add more auxiliary officers in parks and on trails.



Over $1.47 million will be needed to cover the expanded hours of operation and staffing at the Homelessness and Housing Help Hub (H4), ensuring people who are unhoused have a facility they can access prior to the opening of overnight emergency shelters.



The city will also have a dedicated Ward 3 bylaw property standards enforcement officer, and council will be looking to create or modify existing bylaws to address blight.

