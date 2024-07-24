Fun Guyz can't hide from Chatham-Kent police.

The police service says it's aware of the new Fun Guyz location on St. Clair Street in Chatham.



Fun Guyz opened in Chatham in May and was originally located on King Street West.



Officers raided that site three times since it opened and seized just under 900 packages of psilocybin, also known as magic mushrooms worth over $48,000.



Police say the possession, sale, and production of magic mushrooms, psilocybin, and psilocin are illegal in Canada and are urging residents to avoid engaging in illegal activities.



They say they will enforce appropriate regulations regarding the operation of illegal businesses that involve illicit substances and say the service's priority is public safety and community well-being.

