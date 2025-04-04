A woman was taken into custody early Friday morning after LaSalle police responded to a break & enter in progress in the 2200 block of Bondy Street.

Police say the suspect was in a previous intimate relationship with the victim and fled on foot prior to their arrival.

K9 Vinny was called in to help track the suspect, who was located and arrested near the home.

The suspect sustained minor injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

A 28-year-old is facing numerous charges, and was held pending a bail hearing.