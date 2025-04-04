Unionized workers at Caesars Windsor will vote next week on a new collective agreement.

According to a social media post from Unifor Local 444, workers will vote online on Tuesday April 8 from 9 a.m until 9 p.m.

The union says workers will receive a link Tuesday morning at 7 a.m. to review the contract and is also holding live online presentations at 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Local 444 says members of the bargaining committee will also be at the union hall on Turner Road from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Tuesday to answer questions from casino workers.

As AM800 news reported on Thursday, Caesars Windsor and Unifor Local 444 reached a tentative deal late Wednesday night, shortly before the midnight strike deadline.

The union represents roughly 1,500 workers at Caesars Windsor.