The Trump tariffs are causing a lot of uncertainty at the Windsor Assembly Plant.

That's according to one worker at the Stellantis plant in Windsor.

Paul Lachance told AM800's Mornings with Mike and Meg, workers at the plant are feeling anxious.

He says he's been at the plant for many years now and has dealt with previous shutdowns but this one feels different.

"There's couples that work in here, there's young kids that just kind of pay off some debt," he says. "They're all anxious, they're not sure because usually when we get laid off it's because maybe we got some maintenance to do but this may go on more than two weeks or we may be back a week and off again. It's the uncertainty of everything."

Lachance says workers think this shutdown could last longer than two weeks.

"After the two weeks, we usually get a robo call that says you're either coming back to work, off another week or maybe shift moving which is the day shift will work and the afternoon shift will be laid off," says Lachance.

He says workers are concerned.

"It's still unnerving," says Lachance. "You always try and go in smiling try to help out the younger seniority people but still inside, smile on the outside, not so good on the inside because you never know."

As AM800 news reported on Thursday, workers at the Windsor Assembly Plant and its feeder plants will be down starting on Monday, April 7 for two weeks.

Stellantis has also announced pausing production at the Toluca Assembly Plant in Mexcio for the month of April and temporarily laying off workers at plants in Michigan and Indiana.

Operations at the Windsor Assembly Plant are expected to resume the week of April 21.