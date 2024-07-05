A business in Chatham has been raided by police for a third time since it opened in May.

On Thursday, officers with the Chatham-Kent Police Service executed a search warrant at Fun Guyz located on King Street West in Chatham as part of an ongoing investigation.



During the search, police seized over 311 packages of psilocybin, also known as magic mushrooms, worth over $16,000.



Psilocybin is a controlled substance under the Controlled Drugs and Substance Act. The seized drugs will undergo analysis as the investigation progresses.



Police remind the public that possession, sale, and production of magic mushrooms, psilocybin, and psilocin are illegal.



Windsor police have carried out similar actions at the Fun Guyz location in the 300 block of Ouellette Avenue in downtown Windsor.

