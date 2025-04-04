ENWIN Utilities has announced its deployed an additional team to support with power restorations efforts.

Earlier this week, AM800 reported ENWIN sent a team to assist in Orillia , after a devastating ice storm impacted the region, leaving thousands in the dark.

Following severe thunderstorms that rolled through Chatham-Kent/Sarnia-Lambton on April 2, ENWIN received a request for more assistance.

In collaboration with Essex Powerlines and other local utilities, ENWIN crews will work to replace damaged critical infrastructure in Chatham-Kent area through the weekend.

"This storm has caused significant damage across parts of the province, and restoration efforts will require close coordination between utilities," said Garry Rossi, President and CEO of ENWIN Utilities. "We're proud to contribute to the province-wide mutual aid effort and support the communities that have been hardest hit, all while continuing to maintain reliable service for our customers in Windsor."

ENWIN's participation is part of its commitment through the Ontario Mutual Aid Group (OnMAG). The utility remains in active coordination with Hydro One, Essex Power, and other partners to maximize response efficiency.

ENWIN assures its customers in Windsor that these deployments will not impact local electricity services.