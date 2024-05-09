Over $20,000 worth of illegal drugs have been seized from a business in Chatham.

Officers with the Chatham-Kent Police Service executed a search warrant at a business located on King Street West in Chatham as part of an ongoing investigation.

The business, Fun Guyz, had only been operating for four days.

During Wednesday's search, the police seized over 370 packages of psilocybin, also known as magic mushrooms, which is a controlled substance under the Controlled Drugs and Substance Act.

The seized drugs will undergo analysis as the investigation progresses.

The possession, sale, and production of magic mushrooms, psilocybin, and psilocin are illegal.

Police in Windsor have carried out similar actions at the Fun Guyz location in the 300 block of Ouellette Avenue in downtown Windsor.

Police have executed four different search warrants at that location, the most recent on April 16.