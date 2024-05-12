Police in Chatham-Kent have seized a large quantity of psilocybin after executing a search warrant at a business on Friday.

According to police, the Intelligence Section conducted a Controlled Drugs and Substance Act (CDSA) warrant at a business located on King Street West as part of an ongoing investigation.



The business, 'Fun Guyz', was also the subject of a CDSA search warrant executed on May 8 and their location in Windsor has seen quantities of drugs seized in the past as well.



During this search, police say they successfully seized over 207 packages of psilocybin, worth over $12,000, which is a controlled substance under the Controlled Drugs and Substance Act.



The seized drugs will undergo analysis as the investigation progresses.



The Chatham-Kent Police say it's important to note that the possession, sale, and production of magic mushrooms, psilocybin, and psilocin are illegal.

